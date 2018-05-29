Modular wood divider system for drawer interiors

by

Richelieu has announced a wood divider system combining trays, dividers, boxes and holders for functional and stylish drawer interiors.

Offered in tones of birch and walnut with a woodgrain texture, the Straightline modular wood divider system increases efficiency in the kitchen with well-organized cabinet interiors and drawers, the company says.

The system combines a series of trays, utensil dividers, knife blocks, plate holders, spice racks and boxes that snap into place.

The system is compatible with Dispensa and Convoy pantry systems, as well as the Comfort II pull-out frame.