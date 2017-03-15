Moulder system accommodates 7,000 rpm spindles

The Powermat 700 announced by Weinig can be equipped with the company’s 8,000 rpm Powerlock toolholders or conventional 7,000 rpm spindles. The system features 40 m (131 ft) per minute feed speed, user-friendly “Comfort Set” tool free setup, “Smart Touch” function for wireless connection between machine controls and tablet, and, photo and video functions built into the controller to help with operation and servicing. Optimized chip extraction and improved extraction hoses are included, the company says, as well as IE3 motors to increase energy efficiency.
