Mounting plates feature improved cam adjuster

by

The functionality of BAV snap-on mounting plates from Salice is said to be improved with the latest design.

Produced in hardened steel for strength and stability, the mounting plates now feature an important technical development with a new cruciform shape and an enlarged cam.

These features are said to allow a greater accessibility and, consequently, a better and easier depth adjustment of the door.

The mounting plates, available with different fixings and 0, 2 and 3 mm in height, are compatible with series 100, 200, 400, 700, F, B and M hinges.