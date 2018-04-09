Multi-blade rip saw provides reliable tool clamping

by

The ProfiRip 340 multi-blade rip saw from Weinig Holz-Her Canada is said to provide greater timber yield due to laser-supported TimberMax software and ProfiCut Direct controls with touchscreen.

Benefits of the saw include: glueable cut; up to 3-fold blade adjustment with extended slider or chipper; fast retooling without tools with QuickFix feature; reliable tool clamping with the multi-purpose pressure unit; precise material transport via chain feed; simplified width optimization with RipAssist; and, optimal work safety with the company’s patented SafetyPlus concept.