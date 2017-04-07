Nothing like face-to-face

For those of you that saw this month’s e-letter, you noticed our concern for the increasing rate of pressure being put on entrepreneurships by society and government. If you didn’t get the letter, you can sign up at www.woodindustry.ca.
It’s once a month, we don’t share your contact info and it gives us a chance to break news quickly if necessary.
We continue to be concerned about not only pressures from outside and inside, but about our general lack of communication regarding upcoming issues, ideas and proposals to keep our industry vibrant. This is especially difficult in an environment where commercial interests control most of the communication.
In order to break this logjam, we are going to implement a forum many of you may remember from years back called a Manufacturers’ Roundtable. We need to talk.
The format is simple. This Roundtable will be open to manufacturers, managers and their spouses, but will be closed to suppliers. It will be closed to educators. It will be closed to government. The purpose is not to offend or to imply anything, it’s just that manufacturers don’t always open up if they think it could be used against them in a sales, seminar or regulatory scenario. There will also be no press, except me, sans hat.
The forum will be at a place to be decided, on or about November 2 during the WMS in Mississauga to optimize the number of people that can participate.
I will be the moderator. For 365 days each year, I am an editor and publisher, but for that event I will put up my editor hat. Nothing I see or hear will leave that room. It will be your night to hash out some issues and make some contacts.
Prior to and during the event, we will accept topics for discussion from among the attendees. I will receive and sort the proposals, and will announce the proposals one at a time. From there, I will see to it that people are called upon to express their ideas and opinions, and I will cut off speeches if they become overbearing.
You may bring up anything you wish, from costs and regulations to U.S. markets and quality control, from labour and raw materials to advertising and transporting. All submittors will be anonymous. This will be your time to close the doors to the outside world and address how the wood industry in Canada is doing, what can be done or what is not right. We will have no other agenda.
Back in the day, this was, hands-down, the most attended, most-discussed and most-appreciated event at the annual Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association’s Annual Forum, and it earned its popularity by holding to its principles of being manufacturer-specific, confidential and open to any topics.
We will cover this event in greater detail in coming issues and e-letters, so be sure to sign up if you have not already done so. Registration will be mandatory, so watch closely for upcoming information. Also, feel free to contact me with questions, comments and observations.
In a similar vein, Wood Industry is presenting its (either famous or infamous) Canada Night event at AWFS.
Canada Night is based on one simple idea. Canadians fade into the woodwork on the international stage, and we should not. For example, there tend to be as many Canadians by the number at European events as there are Americans, yet we represent only 1/10 of their population.
So on one night at AWFS, Wood Industry, along with some sponsors yet-to-be-named, will open the doors to Canadians in Las Vegas that are attending AWFS. The idea will be to have a no-pressure get-together with free drinks and hors d’oeuvres immediately following the show. To address the elephant in the room, yes. This is the same Canada Night event that a few of the over-ambitious suppliers have attempted repeatedly and unsuccessfully to kill.
We are not dead. Quite the contrary, we ran a very successful Canada Night event in Las Vegas last January at The International Surfaces Event (TISE), with which we participate every year for one of our other publications.
It could be this is the next step in Canadian World Domination. Or, at minimum, a great show.
Comments
Dear Kerry,
Sign me up. We need a Canada wide association for our wood products that we can all get behind and have one voice who will promote us with authority. Ontario Wood, QWEB, B.C. Wood are good but not enough on the international stage.
Best,
Yuill McGregor
You’re on the list, Yuill. I hope to see you at WMS in November.
kk