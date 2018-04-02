Noxious skivvies

There has been a ruling on the formaldehyde issue in the States, and you can read about it here. All parties seem to agree that it’s favourable to them, and it should be favourable to us. At minimum, we can now plan and prepare knowing what will be expected.
In a rare twist, even Shanghai got into the act, seizing a shipment of Victoria’s Secret lingerie in September because it had excess levels of formaldehyde. It’s odd to hear China being overly concerned about contamination standards. We hope it’s not political. Or fake.
Back to Canada, it’s hard to imagine anybody not being positive about the current business outlook. Building permits are in record territory. Housing values are at a peak. Construction, starts, renovation — it’s all booming. If you aren’t doing something about it, you should at least look around and take a breath. Things may get better, but it’s hard to imagine how.
Trudeau and Trump showed off a bit of fancy footwork at the beginning of this month, but it really didn’t get a purchase. The contention was over steel and aluminum duties, but at the last moment Trump exempted Canada and Mexico from his tariffs.
Given that, it’s hard to imagine that he would suddenly launch a prohibitive tax against wood products. Also, the States’ demand for residential wood products will certainly continue to increase, and U.S. production capacity in our sector has lagged demand for decades, with the exception of the period following the Dodd-Frank-inspired depression.
We have long been concerned about the Obama administration’s outright use of the Environmental Protection Agency as a weapon against production, and the current administration seems to be rolling much of those unlegislated laws back.
Unlike Chinese underwear, those rules seemed to be nothing other than political. Of all people, it seems to me folks that have a passion for trees and wood products would be more conscious than most when it comes to sustainability and the environment. But then, we also don’t tend to be political. We don’t care to mess with other people’s dirty laundry.
But, being quiet, we end up getting blamed. I don’t need to explain that the wood industry – loggers, in particular — get blamed for denuding every virgin forest in history, with particular attention to wherever we are, plus Africa and the Amazon.
I will grant that loggers are opportunists and will take a dollar where they can find one. However, the “slash-and-burn” technique that is the darling of Dora the Explorer and every other cartoon phantasm of the National Geographic Channel is a function of politics. Specifically, politicians’ constituents want money. To get money, they need roads, infrastructure, plantations (no pineapples left in Hawaii), and factories. To get those things, those constituents need to convince their politicians, in whatever manner they need to be convinced. Then the politicians become convinced, and the logs have to go.
This is what irks me so badly when we go to Honduras, Costa Rica or other target country. We meet the nicest, most honourable, most cooperative people on earth, and each of them asks me whether there is any way they can get their products to North America. Meanwhile, we absorb and distribute all the cocaine they can transport here, courtesy of their politicians.
Did you hear that Honduras is a democracy? “Presidential Republic,” to be exact. But to the people of Honduras, their country is owned by two families that trade off power every election, so each family gets its kick at the can in turn to avoid a war. Its elections, my sources say, are rigged.
Anyway, the woodworkers there make a meagre living hoping to open trade with Canada, and the logs get cut and maybe sold, but only in repressed, non-competitive markets. Maybe like China.
We did a profile on a shop in La Ceiba a few years back. I was touched after we mailed out copies to hear back from the owner. He was so proud of the story, and he was surprised by us. “You told the truth,” he said, as if we would do otherwise. “You told the truth.”
Quite different, I’d say, from contaminated lingerie and fake watches. Honesty is in their blood.
