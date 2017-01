by

M.L. Campbell has announced waterborne pre-catalyzed Agualente Plus, a one-component, VOC-compliant coatings system based on advanced resin technology that is said to provide a hard, durable, stain-resistant finish for interior wood surfaces.

The system consists of a sealer, primer and clear topcoats with a wide range of sheens suitable for cabinets, furniture, display fixtures and paneling, as well as all general interior wood surfaces.