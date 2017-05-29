Paint colour of the year for 2017

by

Announced during the launch of AkzoNobel’s annual trends forecast (known as ColourFutures), Denim Drift is said to be the foundation for an inspirational palette of paint colors centered on the expected global social and design trends for the upcoming year.

The forecast is said to be regarded as a vital resource for all those working in the interior design world.

To complement the Color of the Year, a special color palette featuring a spectrum of blues and tones has also been developed.