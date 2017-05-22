Panel preparation machine

by

Top and bottom brushing machine from Cefla Finishing offers thorough cleaning of panels prior to applying coatings.

The Smartclean machine is said to feature easy controllability and high-output. Units can be configured for different types of production requirements.

Inverter-driven brushes and conveyor are all independently controllable via touch-screen control.

One single frame includes different units in order to get various configurations and meet a wide variety of possible cleaning requirements, the company says.