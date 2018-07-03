Power access for under desktop usage

by

The PCS61 edge mount power unit from Mockett offers convenient power and USB charging ports under the desktop.

Suitable for work desks, conference desks and shared work spaces, the minimalist design is said to blend in with traditional or contemporary furniture.

Units also include the option to mount on the back of a desk or table above the surface.

Two configurations offered are the PCS61A – power, dual USB charger and the PCS61B – 3 power, dual USB charger. Products are available in black, white, or metallic silver.