Pre-fabricated doweled drawer boxes

The D300 doweled drawer box has been introduced by Elias Woodwork as an economic option for cabinetry projects, the company says. By limiting some of the options, it says it has been able to make the drawer box more affordable.

Only available with a clear lacquer finish, the drawer box comes unassembled to save on shipping costs, with pre-glued dowels inserted that speed the assembly process.

Alternatively, the boxes are offered assembled upon request. Options include 5/8 in., 9-ply Baltic birch sides with edge banding on the top edge, and a ¼ in. thick plywood bottom that is recessed by ½ in.

The boxes are designed for side mount hardware only. Units can be accessorized with cutlery, spice or knife block inserts and branding.