Primer offers high performance waterborne characteristics

Sherwin-Williams, through its Product Finishes Division, has announced Sher-Wood 5421W Universal Primer, a waterborne acrylic that is said to meet the growing need of woodworkers for a single component alternative to catalyzed solvent-based wood primers.

It can be used as a drop-in replacement of many solvent or waterborne primers in finishing systems where higher VOC primers or basecoats have traditionally been used.

The low VOC, formaldehyde-free white universal primer can be applied to both natural wood and MDF. The product may be top coated with a wide range of finish coats – including waterborne UV, nitrocellulose lacquers or conversion varnishes and polyurethane.

It eliminates the working pot life typical of catalyzed primers, and dries to touch in 10 to 15 min. Sanding may take place within 45 to 60 min.