Programmable sliding table saw has automatic rip fence

The kappa 550 e-motion sliding table saw from Felder features an automatic rip fence, unlimited tooling data storage banks and programmable cut settings.

From the clearly laid out 10.4 in. TFT touch screen control unit operators can set all of the machine elements from a central location, the company says.

Benefits include: electronic crosscut fence with 2 crosscut stops and extendable to a maximum of 3400 mm (optional); automatic cut optimization and network connection set-up; 3-axis scoring unit control with park position (optional); and, position control of the rip fence.