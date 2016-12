by

Hardware Resources has added a new pullout hamper to its closet organizer collection.

The hamper pullout features 100 lb Dura-Close soft-close ball bearing slides, as well as two finish and size options.

These include: dark bronze in 14 x 17 in. and 18 x 23 in. (depth x width) sizes; and, polished chrome in 14 x 17 in. and 18 x 23 in. sizes.

Mesh sides keep clothes ventilated and a black hamper bag is removable and includes carry handles.