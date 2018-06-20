Random orbit sander with corded power

by

The M18 random orbit sander from Milwaukee Tool is said to be capable of reaching 12,000 opm and has corded power.

The 7,000 to 12,000 opm electronic variable speed control provides the versatility to optimize speed for material removal and finish work, the company says.

The dust canister provides a durable dust containment solution, while the integrated filter allows for efficient dust filtration.

For added utility, the sander comes equipped with a universal hose adapter to connect to the most commonly available vacuum hose sizes.

Orbit diameter is 2.38 mm (3/32 in.), pad type is hook and loop, and battery weight is 1.95 kg.