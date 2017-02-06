Sanding machine capable of two shift operations

The KSF sanding machine introduced by Weber America is suitable for two to three shifts per day. Available working widths are 43, 53 and 63 in. (1100, 1350 and 1600 mm). The modular constructed units can be fitted with 1 to 4 sanding heads and can be equipped with up to 8 machining stations with the arrangement of the sanding stations varied as needed. Used for solid wood sanding, veneer sanding and lacquer sanding, the machine can also be combined into sanding machine lines with bottom sanding versions.
Speak Your Mind