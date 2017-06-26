SawStop to be acquired by TTS Tooltechnic Systems

by

Tualatin, Or.-based SawStop has announced that it has been acquired by TTS Tooltechnic Systems, a third-generation family-owned company based in Wendlingen, Germany.

The TTS group of companies includes Festool, Tanos, Cleantec and others, and employs more than 2,500 people around the globe.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in July 2017. SawStop’s current management team will continue to operate the company out of its Oregon headquarters.

SawStop, established in 1999, makes table saws that stop and retract the blade on contact with skin. The company’s saws are designed to minimize saw-related injuries and the costs associated with them.