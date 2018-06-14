Secured storage provides efficiency and security on the jobsite

by

Jobsite storage equipment specialist Knaack has introduced the Knaack Cart Armour for commercial construction and residential contractors that need secured storage solutions that are easy to access.

The product is an interlocking steel paneling system that encloses mobile work carts to secure contents from theft. Installed in less than 15 minutes, the patent pending design incorporates 16-gauge steel panels and a padlock for extra security.

The system is designed to wrap around three mobile cart models from the company, including the CA-01, CA-02 and CA-03.

It can also be retro-fitted to select existing cart models already in service without having to modify the cart in any way.

The electrical pass-through allows power to be run to the interior of the cart, while keeping the cord free from damage.