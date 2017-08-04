Semi-automatic entry-level contour edgebander announced

by

Vitap S.p.A. and Atlantic Machinery have announced the Stellar, a semi-automatic entry-level contour edgebander.

What sets the Stellar apart from other entry-level edgebanders, the companies say, is its movable support arm.

The adjustable swivel arm is equipped with a vacuum pod that holds the panel in place, which allows for large panels to be edgebanded.

No longer does an operator need to struggle with large panel pieces to hold them in place , they say — the articulated arm performs this part of the operation.