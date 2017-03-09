Single brush sanding machines

by

SuperBrush single brush machine sanders from SuperMax Tools have a number of benefits when compared to hand finishing, the company says, including faster output, reduced rework and greater surface consistency.

Applications include scuff sanding, primer sanding, base coat sanding, straight-lining, graining, decorative finishing, deburring, radius edges, polishing, buffing, cleaning and oxidation removal.

Machine features include infinitely variable brush speed and conveyor feed rate, ability to quickly change brush heads or abrasive loadings, adjustable tension rollers to prevent stock slippage, and a reinforced steel conveyor bed with a poly conveyor belt.

Units are available in 24-, 36- and 49-in. model widths.