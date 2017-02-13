Sliding table panel saw with automatic rip fence

by

The kappa 550 e-motion sliding table panel saw introduced by Felder Group has an automatic rip fence, unlimited tooling data storage banks and programmable cut settings.

From the clearly laid out TFT touch screen control unit users, can set all of the machine elements from a central location, the company says.

The saw has an overhead control panel at eye level with 10.4 in. (264 mm) TFT touch screen and an electronic crosscut fence with two crosscut stops, and is optionally extendable to a maximum of 3400 mm.

Other functionality includes calculations for rebates, grooves, rows of slots and miter cuts, each with 99 storage positions.