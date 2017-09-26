Sliding table saw provides low vibration levels

by

The Altendorf F45 from Akhurst has a redesigned machine frame that is said to combine unprecedented torsion resistance with extremely low levels of vibration.

The smooth-running sliding table remains the benchmark for precision cutting with minimal maintenance, the company adds.

Users can decide what features the unit will have, including the choice of a wide array of options such as single or dual tilting blades, CNC or digital rip and crosscut fences, and automatic scoring adjustment.