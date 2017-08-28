Soft-close drawer hardware provides convenient opening and closing

The Tipmatic Soft-close from Grass is a drawer hardware system that allows for a handle-free design. Slight pressure is all that is needed to open the drawer and it is also gently closed with a familiar movement without any sudden braking, the company says.

The opening system combines two familiar functions: the mechanical opening of handle-free fronts (Tipmatic) plus the damped closure of the drawer (Soft-close).

The Tipmatic Soft-close can be retrofitted on the Nova Pro and Dynapro slide systems, the company adds. Another functional advantage of the system is its minimum front gap of 2.5 mm and the integrated, tool-free depth adjustment.

