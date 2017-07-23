Squaring frame upgrade compensates for angular positioning

by

The circular saw models SC30P and SC40P from Casadei Busellato can be equipped with a new squaring frame to compensate the angular working position to ensure processing flexibility.

New options for the circular saws Xenia 30, Xenia 40, Xenia 60 And Xenia 70, such as prearrangement for dado, allows users to fit a tool and expandable saw.

The possibility to equip Xenia 30 and 40 with pre-arrangement for processing of other materials like plastic and some type of metal also increases the saws’ flexibility.