Steel tray shelving system for kitchens

by

Planero is the first steel tray shelving system from Vauth-Sagel. All versions feature a push-to-open mechanism said to be in response to the demand for kitchen furniture that offers a purist look on the outside and on the inside.

A thin, powder coated sheet metal edge encloses a wooden shelf protected by a sealing strip on all sides. There are no visible mounting points, and the shelves can simply be removed for cleaning.

The system can be extended with numerous additions that include a new range of interior fittings that systematically divide the shelves.

The matching modular wooden inserts are said to be easy and comfortable to insert, in order to facilitate optimum space utilization.