Ten-inch heavy duty worm drive table saw

Skilsaw has introduced a 10-inch heavy duty table saw with worm drive power train for maximum torque, and a patented Dual-Field motor that runs cool, the company says.

The table saw features a 3-5/8-in. depth of cut that is said to rip through sheet goods and cross cuts 4x with ease and accuracy, as well as a 30-1/2-in. rip capacity.

The saw has a rack and pinion fence system and rolling stand with 16-in. wheels for jobsite mobility.

Dust management is facilitated with a dust elbow, which can be connected to a vacuum or used to direct sawdust into a bucket or another container.