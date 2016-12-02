The natives are restless

We have kind of a mish-mash today, so you can skip this if you want to. However, be warned, we will end up talking about girls with no panties, so turn the page at your own risk.
First, we rarely “point” to pages in our issue, but this time there is a news item, “Native Advertising…” worth reviewing. It deals with a new regulation instituted in both the U.S. and Canada by the Better Business Bureaus of both countries, along with the Federal Trade Commission in the States and the Competition Bureau in Canada. The topic is advertising, and it is the result of mountains of complaints by consumers and advertisers regarding deceptive marketing practices by unethical advertisers in print, broadcast and social media. We expect this regulation will be very disruptive across the spectrum of trade media, and many of them believe they simply cannot make their point without deception. And some of them will be right.
Second, just as a reflection, I listened to Hillary Clinton’s concession speech. In it, she used the word “fight” five times. Each time, the word was used in what you would recognize as a “noble” context: fight for what’s right, etc. But it got me thinking.
It is a common characteristic among the young to be idealistic. I would say it’s a good and common characteristic. I was once young and idealistic. Now, I daresay I am old and idealistic. So I remember noble ideals and the “fight” to reach them.
However, as you get older, you also understand that in order to fight, you have to find an antagonist. Otherwise you look silly. You also learn that you never decide to have a fight, and then fail to find one. If you go out looking for a fight, it is a guarantee that you will find your fight.
So, if Hillary was telling people to find a fight, you don’t have to look far to see whether it worked.
What were they fighting for? I guess you can believe what you wish, believe what they said or believe it was a coincidence. Some women were mad because they wanted a woman to win. Maybe Goldman Sachs wanted an agent to win. I imagine some kingdoms wanted a debtor to win. It depends on your politics. However, no matter who was fighting, they seemed to have a half-formed idea of their rhetoric. Their stated reason. For example, one sign admonished the… what? freedom fighters?… To rape Melania Trump. As usual, I find it difficult to keep up with the logic of a bunch of activists that are so interested in women’s rights.
People often ask me whether I know anything of the origins of Political Correctness. I do, but it’s a long lecture. It has to do with slang, pidgins and creoles, which are linguistic words that describe a kind of language code that coarse or vulgar (common) classes use to communicate and baffle the classes in power. It’s been going on forever, and it’s fun to study if you have the time. You could start by looking up “rhyming slang.”
Curiously, in recent history, the common classes often are actually the wealthy classes, but they claim persecution so they can pretend they are common and cry for their guilt. And then they make up their slang codes and they populate them through the internet.
Take Lindsay Lohan, for example. Like me, you may not have known who Lindsay Lohan is, but she’s the little addle-pated starlet that saw her audience start to shrink, so she started wearing mini-skirts and no panties, and getting out of cars when the paparazzi where ready to return the flash. This tactic, of course, is a no-brainer when it comes to getting people to stare. It has worked even longer than slang when a vulgarette wanted more attention than she was getting.
So now Lohan is populating the brains of her remaining fans with the idea that she has invented a new slang for them to learn. She calls it an “accent,” and you can read all about it by googling Lohan accent. She says it’s an amalgamation (my word, not hers) of all kinds of languages, but it comes out like French, she says. And then, “Je ne sais pas,” she says.
If you don’t know French, ask somebody. I’m not going to translate it. A gentleman looks the other way.
