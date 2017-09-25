Thousands of molding profiles

by

Elias Woodwork offers over 3000 wood molding profiles as well as the ability to make its own knives to create a custom molding based on individual specifications.

All wood moldings are available in numerous species raw, primed or finished. Product types include corner molding, light rail molding, handrail & bar rail molding, wainscot & flooring, picture frame molding, casings & baseboards, crown & dentil molding, dowel & rope molding, panel cap molding, and plant on molding.

Most wood molding profiles are also available in rigid thermofoil, as well as a line of accessory molding for decorative laminate veneer.