Rampa Tec has introduced the SKD330 patented threaded insert for all types of wood applications.

With its three external cutting threads the insert is said to eliminate tilting and speed up assembly, while providing maximum pull out and torque values.

Inserts have a sealing collar and hex drive, work for a wide range of substrates and have control of all functional dimensions, including internal machine thread.

Free samples of the inserts can be ordered.