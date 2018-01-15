Tool selection guide app make calculations

A tool selection guide app for mobile devices has been introduced by Vortex Tool Company.
Input the type of material being cut, the horsepower of the CNC machine, the tool diameter, the thickness of material and the type of cut desired, and the guide will recommend the best tool for the application, the company says.
The app also includes calculators to determine chipload, feed rate, rpm and metric conversions.
Convenient links are also provided to a catalog and online ordering.
The app is available for Apple and Android mobile devices.
Speak Your Mind