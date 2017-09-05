Touch release drawer slides rated up to 100 lb

by

The 3832E Enhanced Touch Release from Accuride holds drawers or pull-out shelves in a closed position until activated by touch, eliminating the need for knobs or pulls, the company says.

The slide is said to provide better movement and has an added face frame hole.

Specifications include a load rating of 100 lb, a half-inch side space, drawers up to 24 in. wide, lever disconnect, even lengths from 12 to 28 in., a clear zinc, white or black finish, RoHS compliance and BHMA certification.