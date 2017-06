by

The commercial-grade 3160EC undermount slide from Accuride gives cabinet makers the ability to design cabinetry with drawer widths up to 60 inches.

A supplied Cable System and a Wide Drawer Stabilizer Kit (additional for extra wide drawers 41 to 60 in. only) are said to minimize drawer sagging and prevent side-to-side movement.

Plus, in-and-out adjustments up to 3/16 in. can be done without removing the drawer.