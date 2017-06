by

Better Vacuum Cups has introduced the SS line of vacuum cups for CNC flat table routers.

Sizes available now in 90 and 105mm height, with areas of 50 x 400 mm, 150 x 150 mm, 150 x 300 mm, 200 x 200 mm and 200 x 400 mm.

The repairable cups are designed to prevent damage to tools and tables.