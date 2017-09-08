Vertical panel-drying oven

by

The Omnidry vertical oven design from Cefla provides the capability for fully automatic management of piece height, while retaining all the characteristics of a standard Cefla vertical oven.

It can carry out all 3 stages (flash off, drying and cooling), even for coatings that need longer drying times, while minimizing the use of floor space, the company says.

With Flexpro, the system recognizes the incoming pieces and automatically regulates the passage as appropriate to their height; it can manage the entire cycle without operator intervention and without ever stopping production.

Suitable for robot applications, benefits include handling from 16 to 168 trays and a flexible system layout.