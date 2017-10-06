Vertical panel saws feature one-piece frame and scoring saw

by

Space-saving Orca series vertical panel saws from Holytek Canada are built from a one-piece frame for maximum rigidity and equipped with a scoring saw unit.

Standard equipment includes retractable support for small workpieces, copying stopper for successive cutting of equally dimensioned workpieces, two length stops for vertical cutting and a stopper for horizontal cutting.

It also has a support grid with automatic retraction slats for horizontal cutting and multiple anchor points for vertical cutting.

The series includes manual or automatic models with cutting capacities ranging from 4 x 8 to 7 x 14 ft.