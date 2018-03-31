When it comes to vacuum hold-down: Don’t suck

by

An often-overlooked aspect of digital manufacturing is how to hold down the material while performing the machining operation.

Over the years and after talking to various manufacturers large and small at one end of the country or the other, everyone agrees that this small function is often the source of major frustration and can lead to inferior performance and much wasted time and material.

Most modern CNC routers use what is known as universal vacuum or the “nested- based” approach to part hold-down where a thin layer of vacuum pressure is created at the surface of a sacrificial board enabling a whole sheet of material to be cut in one sitting.

When problems arise with parts not being held down properly, along with flying debris, very little information is available to the modern manufacturer.

The size of the pump seems to be the only thing of concern to the equipment salesman and as with many other things in life, size is not the only attribute that matters here. Very often, the existing vacuum system can do the job perfectly well if it is handled properly. Here are some simple steps that can be taken to drastically improve the performance of your vacuum hold-down system:

• Measure all the valves, fittings and piping to see if they have at least the same size interior openings as the intake of the pump so not to restrict the flow of air along the way.

• Make sure that the piping from the pump to the table is as short and as straight as possible. Any twists and turns and coils of flexible hose only weaken the flow of air in the system.

• Check that all the gaskets and seals are in good working condition around the surface of the table. Replace worn gaskets or add some where needed. You can program the router to machine a channel for gasket foam tape in an aluminum or phenolic table.

• Seal the edges of your MDF spoilboards or sacrificial boards with tape or shellac to prevent leakage from the edges. Doing this alone will yield impressive results.

• If you lose pressure in the middle of the cut or with a half-loaded table, try adding a second spoil-board on top of the first one. Make sure to surface at least 20 thousandths of an inch off both sides the boards to remove the polished surface of the MDF. By using two, you’re restricting air flow just enough to concentrate it around the parts.

• Cover any open areas of the table when cutting smaller material. Laminate leftovers are perfect for this job.

• If you’re going to be cutting small parts, machine your sacrificial board flat so that you can benefit from the full force of the vacuum. Let’s take look at all the elements of a vacuum hold-down system and understand what important function they perform.

The parts that we’ll be cutting sit on a sacrificial board (or spoil-board or waste board) which is usually made of MDF. MDF is porous enough to let a good amount of air through and act as a sort of suction cup. The surface layers of the MDF are polished by the heated presses during the manufacturing process and these layers must be machined down using a surfacing tool on the CNC. Twenty thousandths of an inch on both sides of the board is usually enough to reach the porous layer and to make the board perfectly straight. As the top surface of the sacrificial board gets grooved from cutting passes, an extra layer can be machined off the top, so that the surface can be nice and flat once again.

The sacrificial board sits on the plenum which is a fancy word that describes the chamber that contains and directs the flow of air from the surface of the table to the plumbing underneath. The plenum is usually made of aluminum or phenolic and has a pattern of grooves or holes that allows the air to flow yet act as a support for the MDF board above. The plenum serves to distribute the air that is sucked through the MDF towards one or many openings to the plumbing below. Here you want to avoid any restrictions and to make sure there is enough room for air to flow easily all the way to the corners of the table. The design of the plenum is crucial in the effectiveness of the vacuum system.

Next is the plumbing which is made up of rigid piping, flexible piping, elbows and valves. On most industrial vacuum systems, the inside diameter of the plumbing is 3 or 4 inches. The important thing to check is the size of the opening at the pump and to make sure that every other element along the path to the table is the same size. Any reduction in opening along the way will reduce the available vacuum pressure at the table. The plumbing should be kept short and straight and use — for the most part — solid smooth piping rather than coiled flexible hose. The vacuum pumps generate a lot of noise and heat and it might be nice to house them in a shed 50 feet away from the table, but that will only have a negative impact on the hold-down performance of the system.

Finally, there is the vacuum pump itself which is a mechanical device that moves air in the direction opposite the part, creating suction. Keep in mind that no matter what kind of pump you have, proper maintenance is very important for optimum effectiveness. In most cases, vacuum pumps can work in parallel which means that you can add a second and even a third pump into the same plumbing and dramatically increase the results at the table. In the system in my factory for example, two 10HP rotary vane pumps delivers all the suction power that is needed to hold down parts only a few inches across and when we’re machining large parts, one of the pumps can be turned off.

Vacuum is the absence of air or other gases and what is important to understand about vacuum hold-down is that it is not the sucking of the air that holds the part down. It is the pressure of the atmosphere above the part pushing down that provides all the clamping force.

When we remove the air from under the part, the air above pushes down on the part with a theoretical maximum force equivalent to one atmosphere or 14.7 pounds per square inch. We’ll never get that much pressure on a nested CNC mind you, but under optimal conditions you should get at least 0.35 to 1 pound per square inch or the equivalent of about 50 pounds or more of clamping force for a part that is 12 inches square.

The next important concept that we need to understand is leakage. There will always be a good amount of air leaking around the parts, inside the freshly made cuts, through the material itself, along the edge of the part, etc… If there is too little leakage, then, chances are that not enough vacuum pressure is transmitted all the way to the part and if there is too much leakage, not enough vacuum pressure is left to hold anything down.

In a given vacuum system, it’s important to find the balance between vacuum pressure, air flow and leakage. The job of the pump and the reason it’s called a high flow vacuum pump is to compensate in real time for the leakage and to supply enough flow of air at high enough pressure to create a vacuum at the part in order to hold it down. A good example to illustrate this is if you used a rubber suction cup to hold a smooth polished part, all you would need is a very small pump. If you tried holding a sponge or a tee-shirt with the same suction cup, you’d need a pump that can pull a great amount more air.

There are always ways to improve the performance of your vacuum system but to start with you need an effective way to measure the performance of your system before and after the improvements that you make. A good test of the performance of a vacuum hold-down system on a nested CNC router is to cut a 12 x 12-inch square out of melamine with a handle in the middle and to pull it off the vacuum table with a fish or luggage scale. This will give you a reading that you can use to gauge your efforts against and you should be able to pull on it with a force of at least 50 lbs. before it lifts.

Professionally trained in architecture, Alain Albert has worked in wood as an entrepreneur, in production management, in design and as a digital manufacturing consultant. Contact: aalbert@wimediainc.ca.