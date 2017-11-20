Wide belt sander with cutterblock planing head

by

The finish 1352 modular and 1353 modular wide belt sanders from Felder are offered as either as a 2 or 3 belt machine.

The free aggregate configuration option enables the optimal adaption to requirements that ensures maximum efficiency and maximum time saving, the company says.

A cutterblock planer head with 1350 mm processing width positioned on the machine infeed side is available.

The feeder table includes: electrical height control of the feed table with fine-adjustment control from the control panel; inverter-controlled variable feed speed from 2.8 to 20 m/min adjustable from the control panel; and, hand guard and over-thickness protection for the workpiece.