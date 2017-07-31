Wide-belt sanders with super aggregate

by

Wide belt sanders from Felder, Format-4 “finish” 1352 and 1353 modular, can be equipped with different units such as contact-bars module, cutterblock planing head, sanding cushion unit or structuring brush.

A new cutterblock planer aggregate with 1350 mm processing width on the machine in-feed side is optional. Sanding height ranges from 3 to 170 mm, variable feed speed adjustment is from 2.8 to 20 m/min, with operation via a 7 in. touchscreen.

Either as a 2- or 3-belt machine, users can decide the individual equipment and configuration of the processing units.

In addition, the feed belt speed can be adjusted continuously from 2.8 to 20 m/s to suit different surfaces.