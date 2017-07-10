Wood and timber waste shredder

by

The WL 6s shredder from Weima is used for shredding large quantities of wood and timber waste.

The machines are fitted with rotors of 800 mm width and is 368 mm diameter. The large rotor and the wrap angle of the screen ensure high throughput rates, the company says.

Machines with a drive output of 30 kW or more are fitted with a hydrodynamic clutch, in additional to the automatic star-delta starter, to ensure a soft start of the rotor even when the hopper is completely full.

The chips produced can be conveyed from the output of the machine by an air extraction system, screw or belt conveyor.