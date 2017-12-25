Wood sanding machine covers widths up to 63 inches

by

The Weber KSF is a 2 to 3 shift per day wood sanding machine available in 3 widths up to 63 in.

It can be equipped with up to 8 machining stations with the arrangement of the sanding stations varied as needed.

Modular construction allows reconfiguration of sanding stations at a later date.

Used for solid wood sanding, veneer sanding and lacquer sanding, the unit can also be combined into sanding machine lines with bottom sanding versions.

Features include an infinitely variable feed speed (3 to 25 m/min) and sanding belt length of 2620 mm.