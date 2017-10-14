Woodworking screw designed for solid wood applications

by

The Wood-Maxx woodworking screw is engineered for manufacturers of solid-wood furniture and kitchen cabinets.

It features a deep, square, recessed socket for what is said to be optimum driver bit penetration and performance.

The specially-designed cutting thread combined with a T17 cutter eliminates the need for pre-drilling into most species of wood and composite materials, the company says.

The screw has incorporated a zinc wax coating to reduce friction and stress when driving into hardwoods.