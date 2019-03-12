Model finish 1352 modular and 1353 modular wide belt sanders have been introduced by Felder.

The sanders can be configured either as a 2- or 3-belt machine. The free aggregate configuration option enables the optimal adaption to requirements, which ensures maximum efficiency and maximum time saving, the company says.

A cutterblock planer head with 1350 mm processing width positioned on the machine infeed side is one option.

Units feature simple operation with innovative control concept, the company adds, with effortless, tool-free handling and quick changeover capabilities.

The sanders are said to be suitable for constantly high performance in continuous operation and are CE + GS dust certified, with tailor-made financing options available.