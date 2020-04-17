Accessories collection provides wardrobe organization

Salice has introduced Excessories, its first collection of accessories created with the highest aesthetic-functional qualities in mind.

The collection provides design variations to optimize space and to facilitate the arrangement of wardrobe interior fittings, offering many storage and style possibilities and convenience.

The Excessories — Night Collection allows wardrobes and walk-in wardrobes of all styles to accommodate shirt hangers, scarves and tie hangers, bag hangers, cotton garment holder bags, trouser hangers and shoe racks, all elements of singular refinement and efficiency, the company says.

The drawers and the illuminated shelves transform the walk-in wardrobe into an inspirational space, it adds. The materials of the collection include fabrics, leather and imitation leather.