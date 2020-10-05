Angle line CNC work centre

The Ocean Clipper available from Akhurst is said to be the world’s most compact CNC angle line.

The patented design of the machine assists in processing clip angles and long bracing angles.

The ability of the unit to efficiently process short and long flat bar is said to add to the machine’s versatility.

The angle processing range is from 1-1/2 x 1-1/2 x 1/8 in. to 6 x 6 x 5/8 in., in any length, and for flat bar the range is from 1-1/2 × ¼ in. to 6 x 5/8 in.

The product features two punch units with removable C-frame tool holders.