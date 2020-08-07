Antique wood feature walls

Wood feature walls from Goodwin Company are offered in river-recovered heart cypress for both residential and commercial spaces.

The ease of installation and maintenance is said to be attractive to both homeowners and building design professionals.

The wood is 100 percent heart, 100 percent dense growth and has subtle, graceful swirling grain with a blend of vertical and feathery patterns, the company says.

It can include some pecky areas, face checks, knots of any size and a good bit of colour variation from warm honey through cinnamon tan to light chocolate tones.