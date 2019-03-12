Assembled wood range hoods include mounting hardware

All range hoods from Elias Woodwork are assembled and include the silver metal liner, as well as mounting hardware required for a complete installation.

The silver metallic liner has a cut-out that will house any of the listed Broan ventilators (sold separately).

Installations support a 250, 390 or 500 CFM ventilator. A 1,100 or 1,500 CFM unit can also be supplied.

The Mantel style hood allows the installer to add doors or accent panels of his choice to create a mantel style design.

he Mantel kits include side gables, silver metal liner, mounting hardware and a wall mounting board.