Assembled wood range hoods include mounting hardware

By The Editor

All range hoods from Elias Woodwork are assembled and include the silver metal liner, as well as mounting hardware required for a complete installation.

The silver metallic liner has a cut-out that will house any of the listed Broan ventilators (sold separately).

Installations support a 250, 390 or 500 CFM ventilator. A 1,100 or 1,500 CFM unit can also be supplied.

The Mantel style hood allows the installer to add doors or accent panels of his choice to create a mantel style design.

he Mantel kits include side gables, silver metal liner, mounting hardware and a wall mounting board.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR