Automated dowel machine drills, glues and inserts

The Omal Insert Range point to point, drilling, gluing dowel insertion machine from CNC Automation is suitable for the flexible or serial working of components of kitchens, furniture, drawers, frames and parts in solid wood.
Benefits include:
- working speed and flexibility (drilling and insertion cycle on wheelbase is 32 mm at 0.8 s);
- precision components for consistent product quality;
- easy assembly;
- possibility to integrate the machine in automatic work cells;
- possibility of working different pieces in automatic sequence in one of the 4 working areas;
- a complement to a machining centre to eliminate horizontal drilling and at the same time to make the dowel insertion; and,
- complements horizontal drilling execution for nesting.
Programming simplicity and managing working lists callable with bar code reader are also features of the dowel machine.