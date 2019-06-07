Automatic edge bander

The minimax me 35 automatic edgebander from SCM provides gluing of the panel edge with edging solid wood strips up to 5 mm thick.

The edgebander’s work table dimensions are 3000 x 525 mm and combine an end cutting-rounding unit with rigid structure. The automatic lowering of the glue temperature after a temporary halt in production when using the machine avoids burning of the glue.

The glue pot is self-lubricating. Two rollers press the edge banding evenly and efficiently on to the panel edge.

The glue spreading roller with electrical resistance inside provides a uniform glue spread and always at the maximum working temperature, even on panels at the maximum working height.

An optional unit allows users to make a radius on the corners of the edged panel without the need for the operator to have to finish by hand at a later stage.