Automatic lubrication system for CNC routers

CAMaster has introduced an automatic lubrication system for its new CNC routers.

The system is said to ensure that router bearings and ballscrew are properly and continuously lubricated to keep the machine performing at an optimal level and eliminates the need to manually grease each bearing and ballscrew.

It automatically applies the correct amount of grease to each component every application and protects against premature wear of the ballscrew and bearings, as well as the linear rails, the company says.

And, since lubrication occurs while the machine is in operation, the system reduces downtime and offers the best way to lubricate components in an abrasive or high-dust environment.