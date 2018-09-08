Baltic birch drawer boxes made assembled or unassembled

Made from 9 ply Baltic Birch, the D300 drawer box line from Elias Woodwork is said to combine economy and quality.

By limiting some options, this drawer box becomes very affordable, the company says.

Units come unassembled to save freight costs with pre-glued dowels inserted for quick and easy assembly. However, pre-assembled boxes are available upon request.

Standards include 5/8 in. sides with edge banding on the top edge, and a ¼ in. thick plywood bottom that is recessed in a ½ in.

The boxes are designed for side mount slides only.

Under mount notching is not available. Other options such as cutlery, spice and knife block inserts and branding are available.

The boxes come with a clear lacquer finish only.